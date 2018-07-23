 

Unions welcome Apleni resignation

2018-07-23 19:02

Alex Mitchley

Mkuseli Apleni. (File, Andrew Mkhondo)

The resignation of former home affairs director general Mkuseli Apleni has been welcomed by unions who say he will be remembered for the implementation of weekend working hours without compensation.

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba confirmed on Monday that Apleni had resigned.

"I would like to announce officially that the director general of the Department of Home Affairs, Mr Mkuseli Apleni, has tendered his resignation, effective end of July 2018, to pursue other career opportunities in the private sector," Gigaba told the media at a briefing in Pretoria.

Following the announcement, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) welcomed the resignation, calling Apleni's tenure as director general at home affairs as a "reign of terror". 

"During his ten years' tenure Mr Apleni used his authoritarian style of leadership to persecute our members and workers," said Nehawu in a statement. 

"His departure will relieve our members and workers from his reign of terror in the department which went on unabated for far too long."

Apleni was 'not fit to head department' 

Nehawu also said that Apleni spent millions in taxpayers' money on legal fees while trying to avoid paying workers for Saturday work.

"Instead of spending money on paying workers, providing transport and childcare facilities, he spent it on lawyers while the department had a functioning legal department."

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) echoed similar sentiments as it also welcomed the resignation. 

"The PSA has for a while made it known that Mr Apleni was not fit to head the Department of Home Affairs," said PSA deputy general manager Tahir Maepa.

"Mr Apleni, who confirmed that he will be joining Discovery Banking, will unfortunately be remembered by the PSA for especially his unfairly implementation of weekend working hours without compensation for employees of the Department of Home Affairs." 

Former home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize suspended Apleni in September last year.
Apleni, who was appointed to the position in 2010, successfully challenged the suspension in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

/News
