A senior Unisa staffer has had his suspension lifted after a group of his colleagues protested outside the institution's main campus in Pretoria on Friday.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela confirmed to News24 that the suspension had been withdrawn, but the probe will still continue.

"The investigation will still continue ... the matter is an internal matter and the details are confidential," Ramotshela added.

He said that operations would resume on Monday, and assured that the situation would be "restored to normality".

The protests by the members of the registrations division left students with no one to assist them, but Ramotshela said there were no major disruptions.

"There were no disruptions for registrations, while also taking note that registrations closed on Thursday," Ramotshela added.

The protest comes just a week after a student protest at the same institution, which prompted the university to extended its registration deadline for undergraduate programmes to the end of January.