 

Unisa probes possible exam paper leak

2019-05-27 19:24

Sesona Ngqakamba

A probe into the possible leaking of exam scripts at the University of South Africa (Unisa) is underway and "progressing well", the institution confirmed. 

The alarm was raised by students who told university officials they know of fellow students who had access to exam papers, which compromised the integrity of the institution's exam processes. 

In a statement on Monday, the institution said an investigation by the Commercial Crime Investigating Unit, working closely with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its internal audit team was underway and "progressing well".

"The university is confident that the alleged perpetrators will be apprehended soon, and they will face the full might of the justice system," it said.

Five year suspension

The institution said students who are found to have participated in the "fraudulent activity", will not only have their modules cancelled but will also be referred to the Student Disciplinary Unit and action will be taken.

"If found guilty, they also face up to a maximum of five years suspension from the university," the institution warned.

In the meantime all examinations will continue as scheduled, scripts will be marked and results will be issued. But if any suspicions arose, these would be sent to investigators for further investigation, it added. 

"In the instance where students, having realised that an examination paper has been compromised; have walked out of the examination room without writing the examination, the university will afford them another opportunity to write their examination. Details in this regard will be communicated to you in due course," it added.

