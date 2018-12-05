 

Unisa silent on action against fake news staffer

2018-12-05 16:20

Jean le Roux

William Mahlatse Ramatseba, an office administrator at Unisa’s Sunnyside campus, is the author of Mzansistories.com and Allnews.co.za and several other disinformation websites. PHOTO: facebook

William Mahlatse Ramatseba, an office administrator at Unisa’s Sunnyside campus, is the author of Mzansistories.com and Allnews.co.za and several other disinformation websites. PHOTO: facebook

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The University of South Africa (Unisa) remains mum on the outcome of an investigation into one of its staff members identified as a fake news kingpin.

Following a News24 investigation earlier last month, it was revealed that William Mahlatse Ramatseba, an office administrator working at Unisa's Sunnyside campus, was the creator of Mzansistories.com and Allnews.co.za, two websites known for publishing false, defamatory and insensitive articles.

At the time, Unisa indicated that they were conducting an investigation into Ramatseba's conduct.

Now, more than a month after the expose, Unisa has yet to confirm the outcome of any of its investigations, or the steps taken against Ramatseba.

Read: Does government have a responsibility to fight fake news?

Despite requests for an update into the investigation made late in November, Unisa has not confirmed whether the investigation has been concluded, or whether any action has been taken in respect of the investigation's findings.

Last month, university spokesperson Martin Ramotshela told News24 that a preliminary investigation was underway.

"We confirm that the university has initiated an investigation into the alleged conduct by the employee. Unisa views this alleged transgression in a very serious light and will take appropriate steps if the outcome of the investigation requires such."

At the time, Unisa said it noted the media report on Ramatseba's conduct, but still had to comply with its own internal labour processes and had to investigate the matter before taking action.

Possible criminal charges

Ramatseba was linked to a network of 14 websites, and was identified using digital fingerprints scattered across websites, social media accounts and even the very adverts he used to make money.

The most active, Mzansistories.com and Allnews.co.za, were used to peddle sensational disinformation. The traffic attracted to the website was used to generate revenue from adverts placed on the sites, converting the clicks into cash.

Both Ramatseba and his sister then distributed the articles on social media, mostly using Facebook groups.

But with Ramatseba's identity revealed, he has been opened up for civil, and even criminal, legal action for some of the articles he posted.

Also read: Unisa staffer who manufactures fake news could face criminal, hate speech charges

Emma Sadleir, social media lawyer and author, previously told News24 that the individuals targeted by this website might have civil and criminal claims against him.

"The website and its stories are obviously, blatantly fake, but they do generate a lot of hatred. So certainly if anyone in those stories could make a case against him for defamation, or criminal charges of crimen injuria. One could even go as far as lodging [a] complaint of hate speech with the Human Rights Commission for some of his articles."

Read more on:    unisa  |  pretoria  |  fake news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Quick-thinking motorist leaves hijackers empty-handed

2018-12-05 16:09

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Jason Rohde sentencing procedures get underway
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 4 2018-12-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 