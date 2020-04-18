Unisa to continue with mid-year exams, but no physical venues will be used

Unisa has announced that, while May/June examinations will continue, its students will not write venue-based exams.

In a statement, the university said the extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa meant that it had to make "some far-reaching decisions" regarding the examination period.

The university will, instead, make use of alternative assessment formats during the examination period.



"Lecturers will confirm on the myUnisa platform the type of examination that a student will write for each module. This information will be available on myUnisa early in May 2020. While the May/June 2020 examinations will take a different format, Unisa will maintain its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of plagiarism or examination dishonesty."

Students who are unable to complete this assessment will automatically be deferred to the October/November 2020 examination period, without penalty or additional cost.

