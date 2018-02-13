Unite behind the NEC, says ANCWL

During the briefing on the outcomes of the urgent NEC meeting, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule confirmed the party's 'final' decision to recall President Jacob Zuma. No specific deadline was given for Zuma to tender his resignation. Watch our studio analysis. WATCH

Johannesburg – The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) is singing a different tune after the NEC’s decision on Monday to recall President Jacob Zuma.

While it has publicly supported Zuma in the past, it is now defending the national executive committee's (NEC's) decision and is calling for unity within the party.

In a statement released late on Tuesday evening, the ANCWL said the NEC could only weather the storm of the transition through the support of its members and leagues.

"Whilst the ANC NEC is dealing with this matter to its finality, all ANCWL cadres are requested to be preoccupied with working towards uniting the ANC and making it an even more effective instrument of liberation in the hands of the people," secretary Meokgo Matuba said.

Matuba called for its members and supporters to mobilise the masses to register to vote for the ANC in the 2019 elections.

She added that the poor and working class would be affected the most if the party did not unite.

"Any division in the ANC benefits the historical and class enemies of our revolution and hinders the national democratic revolution. We call all our members and supporters to remain calm and afford the ANC NEC space to handle this matter to its finality in the best interest of the country and the organisation," she said.

The NEC decided to recall Zuma after the president refused to resign and requested a 3-month grace period.

He is expected to address the media at a briefing on Wednesday.

