University managers 'must not use bureaucratic rules to exclude students' - EFF

Johannesburg – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have reiterated their call for financially needy, academically deserving students to report to colleges and universities during registration, saying that university managers should not use bureaucratic impediments as an excuse.

"The country must be firm with university managers, that they must not close the doors of learning now, using useless bureaucratic impediments when funding, which has been the greatest historic impediment, has been removed," read a statement.

A day before the ANC's elective conference in December last year, President Jacob Zuma announced that free education would be rolled out to 90% of poor students across South Africa, failing to elaborate on the specifics of the plan.

The announcement was also made when applications to all 26 universities across the country were closed.

"Universities should be working towards giving expression to the idea, by making provisions for all who did not apply because they did not have money to get a chance to apply and be considered," read a statement.

The opposition party condemned a statement by Universities South Africa (USAf), announcing that walk-in registration and enrolment would not be allowed during the busy registration period and questioning why the provision is being stopped during such a crucial time.

News24 reported earlier that USAf's Professor Ahmed Bawa earlier labelled the call by the party as reckless and warned of the dangers of advocating for walk-ins.

"This is unfortunate as it may result in a replay of events, with potential to cause injury to students and their families," Bawa said.

Since the announcement by Zuma, two Western Cape universities have increased their fees by 8%.

The party has also said it will be at universities to ensure that academically deserving students who did not apply for enrolment are given a chance.

"All academically deserving students must be given a chance to take advantage of the free education declaration. Management in universities has always been able to amicably deal with walk-ins for as long as universities have existed," read a statement from the EFF.