 

University of Limpopo tussle over student's degree heads to the SCA

2018-04-16 14:02

Chester Makana, Correspondent

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. (iStock)

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The University of Limpopo is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to ask for the reversal of a Limpopo High Court order, compelling it to award a student with a BA Communication Studies degree.

Lebogang Makwela's battle for her degree began in 2016 when she completed outstanding modules through Unisa and submitted them to the Limpopo university so that she could graduate.

According to her lawyer, Shadrack Tebeila, under section 26 of the university’s constitution, students could complete outstanding modules at another institution to ensure they graduated.

She followed policy guidelines, Tebeila added.

"Our client asked for permission and registered with Unisa. Then, after completing, she went back to renew [her] registration so that she can graduate. Then, unfortunately, she was told she cannot graduate because the curriculum has changed," Tebeila explained to News24.

The case ended up in court and in February, the High Court ruled in Makwela's favour.

Judge George Phatudi ruled that the university's decision to grant Makwela permission to complete outstanding modules with Unisa created the impression that she would get her degree.

He ruled "that the first respondent's decision not to recognise the applicant' s courses or modules completed at the University of South Africa, be declared unconstitutional, unlawful, and be reviewed and be set aside".

Makwela had her hopes on graduating last week but the university decided to take the case further.

If the university is successful with its appeal, Makwela could be forced to study under a new curriculum, which will include new modules. Tebeila has indicated that his client was opposed to this.

"Makwela will never graduate because every time [the] curriculum changes and she [is] still [at] the university, it means she will do new courses every time," he said.

Tebeila added that this would have a financial impact.

He believes this case will help other students in similar positions.

Read more on:    sca  |  polokwane  |  education  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man shot dead after stabbing Cape Town metro cop not yet identified

2018-04-16 14:02

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 