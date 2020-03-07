 

University of Pretoria halts biometric access systems to help stop spread of coronavirus

2020-03-07 19:07

Alex Mitchley

A student wearing a mask. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

The University of Pretoria (UP) will temporarily disable biometric access systems to stop any potential spread of the novel coronavirus, which has now infected two people in South Africa. 

While the first positive case has been traced to a patient living in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, the university has already acted on the advice of medical experts.

A letter to staff and students confirms that UP is temporarily disabling biometric scanning.

"The process will take a few days to implement, and we're hoping to have the systems on all campuses disabled by the middle of next week. Staff and students are still required to use their valid access cards to scan in and out at all entrance gates," the letter read.

"We take the issue seriously and are closely monitoring the situation while working with a team of health experts as well as the relevant authorities, including the National Institute of Communicable Diseases."

READ | 'I'm much better', says man with SA's first case of coronavirus

On Saturday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed a second case of the novel coronavirus in Gauteng.

A 39-year-old woman, who was part of the same travel group to Italy as the first case, has been diagnosed with the virus.

On Thursday, Mkhize released a statement saying the National Institute for Communicable Diseases had confirmed the first positive test - a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 300 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

up  |  university of pretoria  |  south africa  |  coronavirus
