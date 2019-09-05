 

University of Pretoria suspends classes following protest against GBV

2019-09-05 16:56

Alex Mitchley

Classes at the University of Pretoria (UP) have been suspended since Monday after students protested against gender-based violence.

UP spokesperson Thamie Mthembu confirmed classes had been suspended.

"In solidarity with those affected by the recent violence, we have also decided to postpone tests scheduled for this week," Mthembu said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that circumstances beyond our control have affected the normal functioning of our academic programmes. The safety and security of students and staff remain our priority.

"We urge students who feel unsafe - especially at night - to request campus security to escort them to their residences and to make use of the publicised green routes, especially after hours. Our campus security officers are also placed strategically across all campuses.

"The university condemns all forms of violence, and in particular gender-based violence and attacks on foreign nationals," Mthembu added.

News24 previously reported the University of Cape Town's academic programme was also suspended this week to give "the campus community time for reflection and healing" as it continued to mourn the death of first-year student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The news of Mrwetyana's murder - allegedly at the hands of a post office employee in Claremont, Cape Town, on August 24 - has gripped the country.

Mrwetyana was allegedly attacked, raped and murdered by the 42-year-old who has since been arrested.

