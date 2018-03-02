University of Zululand staff told to return to work following protests

Chaos erupted at the University of Zululand after student protests turned violent. (Supplied)

Durban – University of Zululand staff have been instructed to return to work on Monday, following violent student protest action on Thursday.

A notice on the university's website on Friday said that, while staff at the KwaDlangezwa campus were "advised" to return to work on Monday, campus facilities would still be closed to students.

"No student will be allowed access to the KwaDlangezwa campus until further notice," the notice read.

Police arrested thirty-two students on Thursday after a building and two police vehicles were set on fire.

The university then announced that it was closing the campus.

Speaking to News24, student representative council deputy president Ndumiso Ntshangase condemned the damage caused to property.

"I have to say that is not what we are about. Even if we have grievances, the university property is our own. It should not be damaged."

Ntshangase said students decided to protest after they had not received their meal allowance on Thursday.

He said students were prepared to negotiate with management.

