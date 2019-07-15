 

WATCH: 'Unknown chemical' shuts down Durban school, 100 students, teachers rushed to hospital

2019-07-15 14:27

Kaveel Singh

(Gallo/Getty)

A school in L Section, Umlazi had to be shut down when around 100 pupils and teachers were admitted to hospital after inhaling an unknown chemical.

A further 60 still need to be transported.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls after 09:30 on Monday.

"We dispatched multiple units to assist. On arrival, we were met with total chaos."

Jamieson said a chemical in the air at the Vukuzakhe High School grounds was the source of the problem.

"It is believed that boys were kicking around some kind of ball and the ball cut open and a chemical was emitted from it."

He said one patient had to be airlifted to the eThekwini heart hospital after sustaining critical injuries and that between 60 and 70 pupils and staff were rushed to other hospitals.

"At this stage, the chemical substance is unknown but police are in attendance together with the bomb squad, Durban Search and Rescue and Metro Search and Rescue who will investigate further."

KwaZulu-Natal Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said, "We are monitoring this devastating situation closely and have been able to make contact with the school with an attempt to assist where possible."

This is a developing story.

