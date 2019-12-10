 

Unpopular decisions must be made to fix ailing SOEs - Mabuza

2019-12-10 19:51

Lizeka Tandwa

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Deputy President David Mabuza. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Unpopular decisions will have to be made to fix ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs), said Deputy President David Mabuza who also apologised for load shedding during his address at the SACP's special national congress. 

Mabuza admitted SOEs were "in a state of collapse", saying Eskom should get its house in order and take definitive measures and make plans to mitigate the growing crisis.

"With regards to Eskom, we are mindful of the challenges that are faced by Eskom. We should take this opportunity and apologise to the public for the inconvenience. We cannot allow Eskom to fail. We will do everything in our power to get Eskom right. We can try and provide every reason behind these disruptions at times risking repeating ourselves.

"Bottom line, we have power stations that are old, almost close to their lifespan. What makes it worse, if you don't have a plan how to maintain your old car you will be in trouble. Eskom leadership must be aware they have an ageing fleet and they must have a plan," he said. 

Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding for the first time on Monday evening, raising the nation's ire. 

READ: Flooding a major factor in move to stage 6 load shedding - Eskom

The struggling power utility ordered stage 6 rotational power cuts as it continued to battle capacity constraints caused by flooding and unplanned outages, including the failure of a power supply line feeding electricity conveyor belts feeding coal to silos at Medupi power station, Fin24 reported.

Stage 6 load shedding - which allows for up to 6 000MW to be shed from the national grid - ended at 22:00 on Monday when Eskom reverted to stage 4 cuts. These cuts are expected to continue until 23:00 on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his state visit to Egypt to attend to the crisis.

Mabuza said the situation confronting the country required the party to deal with it.

Defending the appointment of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, he said it was not just he and Ramaphosa who had made the decision, but the party's deployment committee. 

He told delegates he had received criticism from the party and its alliance partners over De Ruyter's deployment.  

"The recent deployment of the Eskom CEO is a case in point. This is a decision that we took in the deployment committee, all of us. People are now quiet. The only person that is being blamed is the president. The decision to deploy De Ruyter as the CEO is a decision that we took collectively. 

"We stand ready to confront the weaknesses that are faced by all SOEs. The decision to put SAA under business rescue is a decision that we took, it's not a decision of the president [alone]. It is in the best interest of the workers at SAA and in the best interest of the entity not to close down.

"This is a problem that, as the government, we are prepared to face so that we restore energy security in the country," Mabuza said.

Read more on:    saa  |  eskom  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  david mabuza  |  load shedding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Creecy commits to enhancing SA's climate change contributions at COP25

2019-12-10 19:39

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | FULL INTERVIEW: Malema on EFF's elective conference... and if he'll stand for 5 more years
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 05:04 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 05:04 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's results 2019-12-09 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 