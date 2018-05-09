'Unrepentant' Mduduzi Manana must do the honourable thing and resign - ANCYL

Pressure is mounting from within his own party for convicted women beater Mduduzi Manana to resign as MP and African National Congress national executive committee member.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in a strongly-worded statement on Wednesday called on Manana "to follow his conscience and do the honourable thing, and resign from his positions in the ANC and Parliament".

This as Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini denounced "any form of violence against women under whatever circumstances".

READ: Mduduzi Manana intends laying an extortion complaint against his domestic worker

In September last year, Manana was convicted on three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The charges relate to the assault of three women at Cubana in Fourways, on August 6, 2017, which was filmed and went viral on social media, sparking a national outcry for his arrest.

In the latest incident, it is alleged that Manana shoved his 53-year-old domestic worker, Christine Wiro, down the stairs over the weekend. Charges were initially laid, but were later withdrawn.

'Barbaric and inhumane'

Manana said on Monday that he intended laying a complaint against the domestic worker for allegedly trying to extort R100 000 from him.

"The new allegations levelled against me are both unfortunate and malicious," he said in a statement.

TimesLive reported on Tuesday that a recording emerged in which Manana allegedly offered his domestic worker R100 000 to drop the charges.

READ: Ramaphosa says latest allegations against Manana 'have not been made known' to him



The ANCYL said it "wishes to join many leading South African voices in condemning the unrepentant behaviour of Manana".

"Manana's behaviour or actions are not only in direct opposite of the ANC's values, principles and revolutionary morality, but they are unjustifiable, barbaric and inhumane," reads ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize's statement.

Manana harming ANC's image

"No individual or persons, irrespective of their standing or social classification has a right to mete [out] violence against any human being, especially against women and children. Furthermore, Manana's actions are a reflection of the violent nature of our society, as evidenced by many violent deeds continuously reported and perpetrated by men against women."

He said the ANCYL calls for a "popular front" involving a wide range of progressive forces and leading people's formations across all sections of society to "embark on a progressive campaign to deal systematically and decisively with all forms" of violence against women and children.

Mkhize said Manana's "unrepentant actions" were harming the ANC's public image and warned that South Africans would remember Manana next year at the ballot box if the ANC did not act decisively.

"This calls on the ANC to act swiftly and subject Manana before a disciplinary hearing so that an appropriate sanction can be imposed on him, even if it means his membership of the ANC has to be terminated."

Dlamini said in a statement that the allegations and counter allegations between Wiro and Manana presented a serious cause for concern.

"The allegations of violence have resurfaced against Mr Manana, who as a leader, has been entrusted by the public to represent them at the Parliament of the republic. Such a leader must therefore live his life as a living reflection of the aspirations of our Constitution. At the same time, we are concerned by allegations of extortion levelled against the Wiro family by Mr Manana," said Dlamini.

Police investigation

On Tuesday, answering questions in the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he "was not made aware" of the latest allegations against Manana and that he would have to go through the ANC's system first.

It is not only members of his own party baying for Manana's blood.

Democratic Alliance MP Terri Stander, who already laid a complaint against Manana with Parliament's ethics committee, said on Wednesday that she would also lay charges of corruption and extortion against him in light of the sound clip in which he offers Wiro money to withdraw the charges.

Stander said the DA was pleased that the police were still investigating the latest charges against him even though they had been withdrawn, and that the National Prosecuting Authority had refused to withdraw the latest charges against him.

"We maintain that Manana belongs in prison and not in Parliament. He has broken his oath of office and taxpayers should not be made to pay the salary of a woman abuser," said Stander.



