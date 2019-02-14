 

Unrequited love: Zuma's 'bitter sweet' Valentine's Day note, one year on

2019-02-14 13:10

Sheldon Morais

Former president Jacob Zuma (Netwerk24)

Former president Jacob Zuma (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At around 22:00 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, Jacob Zuma, then still South Africa's president, read out his "Dear John" later to the nation, telling South Africans "it's me, not you" on the very day lovers were pouring out their hearts - and their wallets - to show their affection for their significant others.

In typical Zuma style, he fought for love right up until the last minute, sending mixed messages after being cast aside by his brothers in arms in the ANC.

Addressing the nation in yet another late-night announcement, Number 1 said he was resigning, despite disagreeing with his ANC comrades.

WATCH: The moment Jacob Zuma resigned as South Africa's president

Ironically, February 14, 2018 also happened to be Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent and a symbolic day of penitence for Christians as they show sorrow and regret for having done wrong. 

As with many people in the digital age, Zuma found new, albeit fleeting, love in the likes and retweets of Twitter, quickly attracting over 200 000 followers (both lovers and haters) after he joined the social network in November last year.

And it's to these followers Msholozi sent a message of love and "bitter sweet" memories this Valentine's day - thankfully, though, at a more appropriate time. It was 10:00.

In the 54-word love note, Zuma sent his followers his love and thanked them for showing him love.

READ: Zuma's ultimate Valentine's Day gift

The former president's followers and others didn't leave him alone for long, responding to his tweet almost immediately - some showing more love than others..

The man from Nkandla may have stepped down as president but his "hardships" are far from over. He'll need all the love he can get - and more - to get through.

As Zuma makes his way through the first commemoration (or anniversary, depending on who you speak to) of his resignation, he may want to turn to bestselling author Michael Faudet's Bitter Sweet Love for some consolation.

In the book on love and loss Faudet writes: "There is no perfect ending to a relationship. No magic formula. Just a silent scream as they rip your fucking heart out."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  valentine's day  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Valhalla Primary School assault case: Suspect granted R8 000 bail

48 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC hails 'selfless leader' Rebecca Kotane as she celebrates 107 years
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 2019-02-13 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 