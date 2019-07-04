 

'Until I see you at the pearly gates' - tributes pour in for man who died trying to retrieve friend's stolen phone

2019-07-04 15:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

Dumisane Maaga, was killed allegedly after being thrown out of a moving car

Dumisane Maaga, was killed allegedly after being thrown out of a moving car (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"He was the life of the party and would selflessly put himself in harm's way to protect those he loved." 

This is how 32-year-old Dumisani Maaga's friends described him.

Maaga died on Saturday night after trying to retrieve his friend's stolen cellphone from a vehicle in Fourways.

Two people snatched the phone at Pineslopes Shopping Centre and fled in the car, according to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

However, Makhubele said it was not clear whether Maaga was assaulted inside the vehicle, whether he jumped or whether he was pushed from it while it was moving.

ALSO READ: 26-year-old dad dies after saving stranger from drowning in river: ‘He was a hero’

His body was found along Witkoppen Road, opposite Sevens Furniture in Fourways and the City Lodge Hotel. He had head injuries. 

Makhubele appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist Douglasdale police with their investigation.

"Duma", as Maaga was known, was described as a caring father and gentleman who was always available to assist anyone.

Maaga lived with his partner in Lonehill and his two-year-old daughter. He was about to become a father for the second time.

Paying tribute to him, Robert Russel said: "Duma was a guy who made friends wherever he went. A being who had a soul that would permeate through everything in its vicinity. We are talking about a man who only knew how to live and be happy. A great father! A caring and thoughtful husband. Duma, you were supposed to be a mate for life. You entered into a place with swagger, and infected me with your genuine authentic self. It's an honour to have had you in our awesome group of lads. I love you, brother and we will fist bump one day again soon."

Committed to his family

Hugo Lammens said Maaga was committed to his family, friends and country. 

"His passing has left a void in countless people's lives, however, his positive impact is clear through the actions shown by everyone that is rallying around his family to bring comfort and some form of solace. Through us, he will live on. Until I see you at the pearly gates, I will ensure your family is taken care of. We will not stop until justice is delivered."

Mark Wilson said: "I have never met or known a nicer guy with more integrity and love for people than Duma...  Duma would always call me even at random times just to check in and say hey. That is the type of fella he was. A true gent. This is already the longest I've gone without hearing from him. I will always consider Duma to be much more than a friend to me, more like a brother. I will miss him terribly."

Maaga is expected to be buried on Saturday.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Three life terms for man linked to taxi-related killings in KZN

2019-07-04 15:12

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two players strike it lucky with R254k jackpot 2019-07-03 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Pharmacist

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R550 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Operations Manager - Premium Support (X)

Western Cape
Amazon Development Centre SA (Pty) Ltd

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 