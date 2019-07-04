'Until I see you at the pearly gates' - tributes pour in for man who died trying to retrieve friend's stolen phone

"He was the life of the party and would selflessly put himself in harm's way to protect those he loved."

This is how 32-year-old Dumisani Maaga's friends described him.

Maaga died on Saturday night after trying to retrieve his friend's stolen cellphone from a vehicle in Fourways.

Two people snatched the phone at Pineslopes Shopping Centre and fled in the car, according to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

However, Makhubele said it was not clear whether Maaga was assaulted inside the vehicle, whether he jumped or whether he was pushed from it while it was moving.

ALSO READ: 26-year-old dad dies after saving stranger from drowning in river: ‘He was a hero’

His body was found along Witkoppen Road, opposite Sevens Furniture in Fourways and the City Lodge Hotel. He had head injuries.

Makhubele appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist Douglasdale police with their investigation.

"Duma", as Maaga was known, was described as a caring father and gentleman who was always available to assist anyone.

Maaga lived with his partner in Lonehill and his two-year-old daughter. He was about to become a father for the second time.

Paying tribute to him, Robert Russel said: "Duma was a guy who made friends wherever he went. A being who had a soul that would permeate through everything in its vicinity. We are talking about a man who only knew how to live and be happy. A great father! A caring and thoughtful husband. Duma, you were supposed to be a mate for life. You entered into a place with swagger, and infected me with your genuine authentic self. It's an honour to have had you in our awesome group of lads. I love you, brother and we will fist bump one day again soon."

Committed to his family

Hugo Lammens said Maaga was committed to his family, friends and country.

"His passing has left a void in countless people's lives, however, his positive impact is clear through the actions shown by everyone that is rallying around his family to bring comfort and some form of solace. Through us, he will live on. Until I see you at the pearly gates, I will ensure your family is taken care of. We will not stop until justice is delivered."

Mark Wilson said: "I have never met or known a nicer guy with more integrity and love for people than Duma... Duma would always call me even at random times just to check in and say hey. That is the type of fella he was. A true gent. This is already the longest I've gone without hearing from him. I will always consider Duma to be much more than a friend to me, more like a brother. I will miss him terribly."

Maaga is expected to be buried on Saturday.