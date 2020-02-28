 

UPDATE | 1 body recovered, 6 still missing after boat capsizes off Cape Town coast

2020-02-28 08:07

Riaan Grobler

One man has died and six others are still missing at sea after a boat they were on capsized off the coast of Clifton Beach near Cape Town in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said reports revealed that the boat capsized in the early hours of Thursday, with 13 people on board.

The inflatable boat was located and was suspected to have capsized between Clifton and Oudekraal. Several NSRI branches were participating in the search operation on Thursday morning after a survivor came ashore and raised the alarm.

"The man who raised the alarm and who had come ashore at Clifton was not injured and revealed that an additional three men had come ashore and were not injured and they were accounted for," Lambinon said.

"During an extensive search, two men were located floating in the water by the Air Force helicopter three-quarters of a nautical mile off-shore of Bakoven. A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and secured one of the men, and a sea rescue craft rendezvoused at that location and secured one man who was taken onboard a sea rescue craft."

Both men, suffering hypothermia, were recovered into the helicopter using a basket hoist and they were airlifted to hospital where they are recovering.

"During an ongoing search, the body of one man was located and recovered onto a sea rescue craft and the body of the man was brought to NSRI Bakoven and taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."

A search is continuing for six men who remain missing at sea.

Lambinon conveyed the NSRI's condolences to the family of the deceased man.

