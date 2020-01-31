 

UPDATE: 10-month-old baby, who went missing with her uncle, reunited with mother in PE

2020-01-31 22:43

Azarrah Karrim

Clayin Allison (Supplied)

Eastern Cape police say 10-month-old Clayin Allison – who went missing with her uncle in Sidwell, Port Elizabeth, on Thursday afternoon - has been reunited with her mother.

"Clayin [Allison] was last seen with her uncle, Clayton Allison, 27, who was standing with the child in front of their house," said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

"All possible places frequented by Clayton were visited but to no avail. According to information received from the family, he is a drug addict."

Janse van Rensburg said Clayin's grandmother had noticed their vehicle, a grey Nissan Micra with registration HBL544 EC, was no longer parked in the street at around 17:00.

"The grandmother expected them to come back home, however, when they failed to return, the child's mother reported her missing at the Algoa Park police station on Friday afternoon," Janse van Rensburg said.

She added Clayton had dropped the baby off at her father's house in Gelvandale.

"The child is now reunited with her mother and the search for Clayton Allison and the Nissan Micra is continuing," she added.

The police are investigating a case of kidnapping and using a motor vehicle without permission.

Herolds Bay: Authorities look at solutions, but not in favour of closing road near deadly cliff

2020-01-31 22:07

