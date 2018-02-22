 

UPDATE: 2 killed, 9 injured in Langa taxi rank shooting

2018-02-22 11:32

Iavan Pijoos

Taxis. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Taxis. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine other people were injured in a shooting at the Langa taxi rank in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said nine people, between the ages of 15 and 45, had been admitted to hospital.

READ: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Langa taxi rank shooting

Traut said the killers fled the scene shortly after the attack around 08:13 on Thursday morning.

He said the incident was believed to be related to conflict over taxi routes.

Western Cape police have established a provincial taxi task team to take over the investigations.

Any person with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  public transport  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

1 killed, 1 wounded in Langa taxi rank shooting

2018-02-22 10:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Candy Crush 'rehab' and Kendrick Lamar - Gigaba's outtakes!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:19 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 16:16 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 