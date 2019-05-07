 

UPDATE: 21 arrested in North West since electoral officer's car torched

2019-05-07 13:59

Canny Maphanga

Police. (Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Twenty-one arrests have been made in the North West since an electoral officer's vehicle was torched on Monday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed on Tuesday.

The electoral officer's vehicle was set alight in Ganyesa on Monday, the day that special votes in the national and provincial elections opened.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabataa Mokgwabone previously told News24 that the incident was related to disruptions of voting processes.

The disgruntled protesters also burnt an empty ballot box in the process.

More details to follow.

mahikeng  |  elections 2019  |  crime
