UPDATE: 31 people arrested for looting, setting shops and cars alight in Johannesburg CBD

Cars set alight by looting protesters in the Johannesburg CBD. (Twitter)

Thirty-one people have been arrested since violent protests erupted in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.

Shops were looted and set alight, leading to the death of three people on Sunday, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 on Monday morning.

"Many cars and shops were set alight," Masondo said. "The Pep store is in ashes."

On Sunday, Masondo told News24 police responded to a call about a building that was gutted in Jeppestown at around 05:00, where two men and a woman died.

"The three deceased people... were burnt to death. While at the scene, a group of criminals then took advantage of the situation and started attacking nearby shops," he said.

Nearby shops were broken into and then looted, Masondo said.

"They then moved into a nearby panel beater workshop where they damaged two cars and set alight one vehicle. At the moment, we don't know who owns those shops and are calling for owners to come and open cases," he said.

On Monday morning, Masondo told News24 that violence erupted again in Malvern on Sunday evening.

More shops were looted and set alight. "However, the situation is now under control," Masondo said.

"We are still counting the cost [of the damage]." Masondo said the situation remained tense.

