 

UPDATE: Biker seriously injured in Bloemfontein hit-and-run 'grateful to be alive'

2019-06-14 08:40

Correspondent

A motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Bloemfontein on Sunday, has reportedly said he is "grateful to be alive".

According to TimesLive, Jason Pieterse can't remember the incident.

"I can't remember anything, only what I was told. I heard a guy drove into me," said Pieterse.

According to police, Pieterse was at the Nelson Mandela Drive intersection in Westdene at around 01:05 when an Isuzu bakkie smashed into him, sending him and the motorbike flying, News24 reported.

The driver then fled the scene, Parkweg cluster police spokesperson Sergeant Wendy Nkabi told News24.

"The driver of the motorbike was then taken to Mediclinic; he sustained head, chest and leg injuries. He was later referred to Pelonomi Hospital," Nkabi said.

Jason Pieterse. (Supplied)

Recovery is 'a miracle'

Pieterse reportedly fully regained consciousness on Wednesday. "I am all right, it is just my jaw that is a bit sore," he told TimesLive.

According to OFM News, doctors and staff at the hospital say that his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi reportedly said that Pieterse's head will be assessed next week, as doctors will need to see if his brain swelling has subsided and whether or not he will need to have surgery.

Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, News24 reported.

