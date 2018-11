Former Gauteng provincial police commissioner Deliwe de Lange appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court along with four co-accused on Wednesday for fraud and corruption.

They were arrested as part of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigation into procurement irregularities involving R80m, relating to the purchase of emergency blue lights for the police. They also face charges of forgery and uttering.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the accused, which include three senior police officers and a service provider, were arrested early on Wednesday morning.

The other accused are businessman Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, Brigadier James Ramamialum and Major-General Nomburuza Lettie Napo, who is a deputy provincial commissioner in Gauteng.

On Wednesday, the accused indicated that they intended to plead not guilty and were released on bail of between R15 000 and R50 000

During proceedings, they all indicated they had no previous convictions and were not planning to relocate to another country.

