UPDATE: Cape Town fire under control

A 10 second exposure shows the Lion's Head fire from Camps Bay at 03:00 on 28 January 2019. (Aletta Harrison, News24)

The fire that burned on Lion's Head on Sunday appears to be under control on Monday morning.

Teams from the City of Cape Town worked to beat the blaze, which raged overnight.

"We've still got fire trucks on the scene," Richard Coleman, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson told News24.

"We've still got Signal Hill road closed," he said, adding that it wasn't making an impact on traffic flows.

"The City's fire and rescue service remained at the Signal Hill fire throughout the night mostly monitoring and dealing with hotspots that they could reach," said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne.



High alert

He added that there was no damage to property nor injuries reported.



"This morning we have two helicopters that are water-bombing the inaccessible areas and we've managed to downscale to only 10 firefighting vehicles that remain on scene," Layne said.



Firefighters are nevertheless on high alert because of the high fire danger, CapeTalk reported.

The radio station reported that light overnight winds gave firefighters the upper hand in battling the blaze, but officials were closely monitoring the situation.

"The wind has dropped considerably making fighting the fire much easier. The fire is currently under control. There are two helicopters still water bombing the Glen side of Lions Head. There were no injuries of any firefighters, however a person who appears to have been sleeping on the mountain sustain 45% burns," Cape Town Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said.



"No property was damaged and no evacuations were undertaken. It does appear that a private security company may have encouraged some residents to evacuate but it was not on the request of the City and the evacuation was premature and not required."



Officials are still evaluating the area on the lower slopes of Lion's Head near Quarry Hill, which caused some residents to spontaneously evacuate.

Other fires around Cape Town also appear to be under control.

In Grabouw, officials reopened the N2 at 21:10 on Sunday to traffic following a blaze.

Overstrand municipality recently budgeted R9m in initial funds for a massive fires that devastated Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay and Hangklip and Rooi Els.

Wind in Cape Town is predicted to be fresh to strong at 35km/h on Monday, Windy.com data showed.



The South African Weather Service predicted a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday and a top wind speed of 28km/h.



The SAWS issued a warning for fire conditions in Cape Town, western parts of the Western Cape, the Northern Cape province and western parts of the Free State.





Update on Capetown Fires.

Situation has improved overnight. Again some incredible efforts from firefighters. No reports of damaged property or serious injuries that could be verified yet.

Efforts will continue today but threat has subsided quite a bit. #KloofNekFire — James Styan (@jamesstyan) January 28, 2019

Two helicopters have started water bombing the fire on the Camps Bay side. They are getting water from the ocean #LionsHeadFire pic.twitter.com/XIOJ5kKXAY — Aletta Harrison (@AlettaHarrison) January 28, 2019

UPDATE #KloofNekFire #SignalHillFire - still not contained, but the wind is calmer. Crews rotating and hopefully the fresh legs will knock this one down. Signal Hill Road remains closed to traffic. #WeHaveGotYourBack #FireIsEveryonesFight pic.twitter.com/iuGOnIiFmk — NCC Wildfires (@NCCwildfires) January 28, 2019

