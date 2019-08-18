UPDATE: Death toll climbs to 10 in N1 minibus crash

The death toll in the N1 minibus crash near Midrand, Johannesburg, has risen to double digits after the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed that 10 people had died.

"A team of crash investigators from the RTMC, Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police [Service] were sent to the scene to investigate the exact cause of the crash. The road was closed for a couple of hours as investigators tried to collect evidence and understand the cause of the crash."

Zwane said it was thought that a minibus had crashed into the concrete centre barrier.

"In the process, the spare wheel of the vehicle was released and collided with a VW Polo that was travelling on the same road. Nine people died on the scene while one died on the way to hospital."

He said the accident was a "major setback", adding that traffic fatalities were declining in Gauteng, and in South Africa in general, over the past few months.

"The RTMC sends heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. We again reiterated our message that motorists should take responsibility and remain alert while on the roads at all times."

Earlier, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24: "We have just arrived but it is horrific. I cannot at this stage confirm the cause of the incident but nine people have died so far."

Minnaar said two taxis were involved in the accident.

Northbound and southbound traffic were affected.

