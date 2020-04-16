 

UPDATE: Death toll in Eastern Cape taxi crash rises to 15

2020-04-16 07:21

Riaan Grobler

Paramedics in a rescue operation. (iStock)

The death toll following a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck in the Eastern Cape had risen from 11 to 15 by Wednesday night. 

According to transport department spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine, two others were also seriously injured in the collision on the N2, between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape, at around 16:30 on Wednesday.

Since News24's initial report that 11 people had died, rescue officials recovered four more bodies at the scene.

The deceased were all occupants of the minibus taxi, while the injured were in the truck. 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula sent his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a swift and full recovery. 

Taxi fully loaded

Mbalula expressed his disappointment at allegations that the minibus was fully loaded in contravention of lockdown regulations.

The matter has been handed over to law enforcement officials.

"The Road Traffic Management Corporation's Crash Investigation Unit will be working with the South African Police Service to ascertain the cause of the collision and probe the contravention of the lockdown regulations," Allie-Paine said.

