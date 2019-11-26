 

UPDATE | Man in custody following alleged 'road rage' shooting in Bryanston

2019-11-26 09:39

Riaan Grobler

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz was allegedly shot in a road rage incident. (PHOTO: Supplied)

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz was allegedly shot in a road rage incident. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting on Monday afternoon in Bryanston Drive in Randburg.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, information from the scene revealed that one vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, stopped in front of another Mercedes-Benz and there was a "scuffle" between the two drivers.

"It is alleged that the one driver who was shot was taken by the other driver to a nearby hospital.

"The detained suspect's firearm was also handed to the police and [he] was detained after handing himself over to the police," Peters said on Tuesday.

On Monday, News24 reported that eyewitnesses said the two men had an altercation in Bryanston, Johannesburg, at which point the one man shot the other.

The wounded man is said to be in a critical condition at Sandton Mediclinic.

road rage

The driver of this black Mercedes-Benz was allegedly shot in a road rage incident. (Supplied)

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AfriForum to privately prosecute Tom Moyane over alleged assault of grandchild's mom

2019-11-26 09:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snakes on a plane? No snake in a drain at King Shaka airport
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 10:11 AM
Road name: N7

Morningstar 10:09 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Double payday for three Daily Lotto players 2019-11-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 