UPDATE | Man in custody following alleged 'road rage' shooting in Bryanston

The driver of a black Mercedes Benz was allegedly shot in a road rage incident. (PHOTO: Supplied)

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted murder following a shooting on Monday afternoon in Bryanston Drive in Randburg.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, information from the scene revealed that one vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, stopped in front of another Mercedes-Benz and there was a "scuffle" between the two drivers.

"It is alleged that the one driver who was shot was taken by the other driver to a nearby hospital.

"The detained suspect's firearm was also handed to the police and [he] was detained after handing himself over to the police," Peters said on Tuesday.

On Monday, News24 reported that eyewitnesses said the two men had an altercation in Bryanston, Johannesburg, at which point the one man shot the other.

The wounded man is said to be in a critical condition at Sandton Mediclinic.

Shooting on Bryanston Drive near Homestead is a road rage incident. Eyewitnesses say a motorist in a white Mercedes SUV shot a motorist driving a black Mercedes e250. The shooter has handed himself over to police. Victim is critical and rushed to hospital. @TeamNews24 — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) November 25, 2019