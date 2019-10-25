UPDATE: Matric pupil ignores labour pains and gives one last push to finish maths literacy exam

File photo: Paramedics arrived at the school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni and waited 30 minutes for the pupil to complete her exam. (iStock)

A 17-year-old matric pupil who gave birth during her mathematical literacy exam on Friday ignored labour pains to complete the paper, according to the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE).

"The learner started experiencing contractions while writing in the main exam room.

"After refusing to leave the exam centre for medical intervention, she was subsequently moved toa private office where she continued to write under excruciating labour pains," department spokesperson Steven Mabona said on Friday.

Paramedics arrived at the school in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni and waited 30 minutes for the pupil to complete her exam.

"She was then taken to a local hospital, where she received the necessary medical attention and gave birth," Mabona added.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi first revealed the news about the pupil's ordeal on Twitter.



The GDE said, while it is not ideal for a pupil to give birth at school, policy permits pupils to continue with their studies while pregnant.



"From our perspective, young people should delay their first sexual experiences. It is not our wish that they give birth while still at school because the responsibility of parenthood impacts negatively on their ability to continue with their studies," Mabona said.

"We have a number of programmes to discourage early sexual activity which include life orientation programmes that focus on overall personal well-being," he added.

The GDE also said administrative process were in place to ensure that the pupil would complete the rest of her examinations.

Lesufi indicated that he would visit the pupil. She has been admitted to Pholosong Hospital.

In a separate incident which Lesufi announced that a matriculant died during a robbery at his home.

He attended George Khosa Secondary School in Dobsonville, Soweto.

"According to the information at our disposal, it is alleged that the learner was tragically shot dead in the early hours of this morning at his home in Braamfischerville, in what seemed to be a botched armed robbery.

"Apparently, the deceased tried to fight the intruders and was subsequently fatally shot at close range. He was certified dead on the scene," Mabona said.

Police are investigating.