UPDATE | Names of Tau Lekoa mine disaster victims released after last body recovered

The final casualty in the Tau Lekoa mine disaster near Orkney,
North West, has been located and was being retrieved, Village Main Reef Limited
confirmed on Sunday.
According
to the company, the four workers who died were Xolani Meva, 42, of Elliotdale
and Lungile Nyawose, 32, from Lusikisiki, both drillers with 11 years of
service; Katleho Nthibane, 47, from Bloemfontein, a team leader with 18 years
of service; and Karabo Mabuthile, 35, a driller from Fochville with two years
of service.
Only
one mineworker survived the incident in the gold mine near Orkney.
He
is in a serious but stable condition after being rescued soon after the
rockfall, which occurred as a result of seismic activity in the mine that
afternoon.
National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said it had been a
"sad experience" to see the casualties brought to surface after
losing contact with them on Friday afternoon, as they struggled to breathe.
Mammburu
said team leaders and winch drivers were stopped by a proto team from rescuing
the remaining four, but conceded that he didn't know whether this was owing to
safety concerns.
Overnight ground fall
These
highly competent and professional workers were angered that they had not been
able to try and save the rest of their colleagues, he maintained.
The
bodies of three of the four trapped mineworkers were recovered by rescue
workers on Saturday evening.
Village
Main Reef Limited spokesperson James Duncan told News24 the rescue team resumed
their search on Sunday morning, after an overnight ground fall forced it to
withdraw.
More
than 100 people – volunteers from the company's own workforce, as well as
specially trained rescue teams from Mines Rescue Services – have been involved
in the rescue, some 1 350m below the surface, dealing with difficult conditions
because of the volume of fallen rocks and the threat of further rockfalls.
Duncan
previously told News24 they would not respond to any allegations about safety
until the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate investigated the circumstances.
CEO
Owen O’Brien expressed gratitude to those who assisted and continued to assist
in “dealing with the various consequences of Friday’s event”, particularly
employees, rescue team members, union officials and representatives of the
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.