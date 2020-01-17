Parktown Boys' pupil who went missing during 'water activity' at orientation camp named

The Parktown Boys' High School pupil who went missing at a Grade 8 orientation camp near Brits in North West on Thursday has been identified as 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday tweeted a picture of Mpianzi, saying: "Our prayers and support is with the family."

READ | Boy goes missing during Parktown Boys orientation camp

Lesufi earlier said the camp had been cancelled and that the remaining pupils would be returning to the Johannesburg-based school by 11:00 on Friday.

According to the school, Mpianzi went missing following a "water activity".

The school issued a statement on Friday morning stating that the Grade 8 group had arrived at camp on Wednesday.

"On Thursday morning, it was realised that a boy had gone missing from the camp. Emergency procedures have been instituted by camp management and are being assisted by members of the local community and the SAPS Emergency Services," the statement read.

"Police search-and-rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy's arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

The school said the search was continuing.

Lesufi visited the campsite on Friday morning and is expected to visit the school at 13:00 on Friday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said its psycho-social unit would be at the school to assist with necessary counselling to the school community.

A missing person's report has been filed and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Netshiunda Assen on 079 607 6844 or 012 252 8520.