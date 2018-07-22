 

UPDATE: Police confirm 11 dead in alleged taxi violence shooting in KZN

2018-07-22 09:23

Correspondent

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eleven people are confirmed dead in an ambush shooting on the R74 in KwaZulu-Natal, which is now being investigated as an incident of taxi violence, police said on Sunday.

"We have dispatched our taxi violence unit to the scene," said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

On Saturday night, a minibus taxi from Gauteng was travelling from a funeral at Ematimotolo back to Johannesburg, along the R74 road between Colenso and Weenen, when it was ambushed by a group of people.

ALSO READ: Several people killed in KZN taxi shooting

On Sunday morning, Naicker confirmed that there had been 11 fatalities, while four people were seriously injured, and two people survived the attack without sustaining injuries.

The attackers emerged from bushes near the road, before opening fire on the vehicle's occupants.

The victims were allegedly from a taxi association in Gauteng and had come to attend the funeral of one of their members.

Various investigators remained on the crime scene throughout the night and into the morning.

There were no immediate arrests.


Read more on:    durban  |  taxi violence  |  shootings  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

How Ramaphosa 'dodged a coup' - security bosses reveal all

2018-07-22 06:01

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 