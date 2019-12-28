UPDATE | Second person dies in brazen Umhlanga shooting

A second person who sustained a gunshot wound following a shooting in Umhlanga Rocks on Saturday has died, paramedic services have confirmed.

"The adult male that sustained a gunshot wound to his head died shortly after arrival at hospital," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

A woman was also shot and killed during the incident which saw the couple ambushed in the busy Umhlanga Rocks on Saturday soon after 13:00.

The pair sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Spokesperson for Crisis Medical and Marshall Security, Kyle Van Reenen, said the pair were attacked while sitting inside their vehicle.

He said the woman was declared dead on the scene, while the man who was with her was taken to hospital.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown, and we don’t have information of how many gunmen were involved. The matter has been handed to the SAPS for investigation purposes," Van Reenen said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident. She said police were combing the scene for clues.

On Friday, a man was shot while also in his car by unknown suspects in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal. A passenger sustained minor injuries. Gwala told News24 that police were investigating a case of attempted murder.