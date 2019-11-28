 

UPDATE | Some Cape Town train services restored after fire guts several carriages

2019-11-28 08:30

Riaan Grobler

Several trains were set alight in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Several trains were set alight in Cape Town on Thursday morning. (Supplied)

Some train services were restored by 07:00 on Thursday morning following a fire at Cape Town Railway Station that gutted several train carriages.

A large part of the main concourse remains closed until the teams have completed mop-up operations, Metrorail said in a statement on Thursday.

"Two trains were reported on fire at Cape Town station in the early hours this morning; one in Platform 10, the other in Platform 16. The fire soon spread to adjacent platforms, destroying two full train-sets comprising 18 carriages in total.

"Firefighters battled to contain the blaze and most platforms are still covered in debris and water – the concourse and offices are filled with smoke from the incident. No injuries have been reported," the statement read. 

Cape Town station had to be closed initially but some platforms were re-opened at 07:00.

According to Metrorail, the temporary suspension of all train services has been lifted and a limited service will apply with the following arrangements:

 -Platforms 1 to 8 will accommodate trains from the south;

- Platforms 20 to 24 will accommodate trains from the north and Lavistown.

PICS | Trains set alight at Cape Town Station, services suspended

"Commuters are advised to listen to announcements, follow social media channels and share information with fellow commuters. Customer Services employees are assisting customers at the platforms," Metrorail said. 

"Law enforcement and investigative teams are still on site – early indications are that an accelerant was used. The burnt trains will be moved to the depot for assessment by Prasa's (the Passenger Rail Agency of SA) loss adjusters later [on Thursday] to determine the cost of the damage.

"Thereafter, technical and recovery teams will move in to assess the integrity of underlying and overhead infrastructure."

Metrorail said the full extent and cost estimate of the damage will only be known once Prasa's loss adjusters have had an opportunity to assess the damage.

"Service updates will be issued as events unfold."

