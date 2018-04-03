UPDATE: Special official funeral for Madikizela-Mandela to be held at Orlando Stadium on April 14

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto after receiving the National Heritage Council's Ubuntu prize in 2011. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be given a category 1 special official funeral, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday.

This, his spokesperson Khusela Diko explained, entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president in line with the Presidency's state, official and provincial official funeral policy.

The stalwart was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her "excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa".

"Mam' Winnie deserves the highest respect our nation can demonstrate in honour of a patriot and citizen who served our nation and humanity at large with distinction during our liberation struggle and throughout our democratic dispensation," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 after a long illness.

Diko said in line with the declaration, the South African flag would fly at half-mast at all flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad until her funeral on April 14.

"The president has further declared national days of mourning from today, April 3, until April 14," Diko confirmed.

The official memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela will take place at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on April 11, and the special official funeral proceedings will be held at Orlando Stadium, Soweto, on April 14.