Storms continue relentlessly across Gauteng and are brewing in other parts of the country, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) said on Sunday.

"We still have storms, mostly over the City of Tshwane," said forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

A warning had been sent out for flooding in Tshwane.

SEE: Hail, flooding, strong winds batter Gauteng

On Saturday, the weather service issued a notice for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng, and cars were caught in flash floods and roads were blocked as extreme weather and hail lashed parts of the province.

Thunderstorms were expected to continue across the province, dissipating in the afternoon and clearing by the evening.

In the North West, Free State and extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, possible thunderstorms were developing, she added.

??FLOODING TIPS:



????‍?? 20cm of water can sweep a person away



??Half a metre of water can float a car



??Never drive around barricades



??Don’t drown, turn around — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 14, 2018

??ALERT: The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for SEVERE STORMS with HEAVY RAIN & FLOODING in central Pretoria, moving towards Cullinan until 11am. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 14, 2018

??ALERT: Torrential downpours & FLOODING continues in Gauteng early Sunday



WHAT WE KNOW:

??ROAD FLOODING in PTA, JHB & southern GP

??Cars swept away

??No injuries reported

??Reports of some property damage in northern parts of Tshwane

?Storms persist in AM

??Breaks of ?? late — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 14, 2018

@SAWeatherServic Hectic stuff in Ga-Rankuwa last night. Still thunderstorms this morning with threats of jeavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/i0nOgp8dkN — Mathews_mpete (@MathewsMpete) October 14, 2018





The first big #Joburg Highveld storm this Spring. Our farmers are definitely high-fiving each other right now. #rain pic.twitter.com/pcmgPRFuS2 — Lucien Pierce (@lucienxp) October 13, 2018

Pretoria motorists urged to avoid bridges and to drive with caution due to the weather. #PretoriaWeather #floods @pretorianews pic.twitter.com/Edk9gpBdCm — Journalist: James Mahlokwane (@JamesMahlokwane) October 13, 2018