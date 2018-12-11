 

UPDATE: Top ANC man Danny Msiza linked to VBS scandal resigns

2018-12-11 20:46

Pelane Phakgadi and Kyle Cowan

VBS Mutual Bank.

VBS Mutual Bank.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Embattled ANC Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza has stepped down from his position just hours after court papers were filed showing how he personally benefited from wide-scale fraud at VBS Mutual Bank.

In a letter addressed to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Tuesday, seen by News24, Msiza confirms his decision to "step aside".

This comes in the wake of a resolution taken by the party's national working committee confirming its integrity committee's report, which recommended that Msiza should vacate the position.

Msiza was implicated in the VBS scandal by allegations that he used his political influence to convince mayors and municipal officials from at least 10 Limpopo municipalities to invest hundreds of millions of rands in the now collapsed bank.

These investments were unlawful, as municipalities are not permitted to invest with mutual banks. National Treasury also issued an instruction note to municipalities to stop them from investing funds.

On Tuesday, Florence Radzilani also resigned as Vhembe district mayor amid allegations of her involvement in the VBS saga. She is also the deputy chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo, and has been asked by the party to vacate the position.

Resignation not 'an admission of guilt'

She allegedly received R300 000 in exchange for Vhembe investing R300m in the bank.

Six other mayors also implicated in the VBS scandal have been asked to resign as well, the ANC in Limpopo announced on Tuesday.

Several of these Limpopo municipalities are struggling to recover financially following the South African Reserve Bank's decision to place the bank under curatorship in March this year. In November the North Gauteng High Court issued a final order to liquidate the bank, which meant that the funds being held by the bank were effectively frozen.

"I do this not as an admission of guilt on my part on matters relating to VBS, but rather with a clean and clear conscience that there is absolutely nothing untoward I have committed," Msiza's resignation letter reads.

Msiza emphasised that the support he gave to VBS was "inspired by our over-arching drive to promote meaningful transformation within the financial services sector" and maintained that he could not be held accountable for the transgressions of the VBS executives.

Looted VBS cash paid for top ANC man's R9.5m home - court papers

New evidence before the high court shows that ANC Limpopo treasurer general Danny Msiza allegedly personally benefited from the wide-scale looting of VBS Mutual Bank, despite his denials.

On Tuesday News24 revealed that Msiza had obtained a questionable mortgage loan from VBS worth R9.5m, in the name of Mojovax – a company of which Msiza and his wife were the sole directors.

This was revealed in court papers filed by advocate Terry Motau, SC, in response to a court bid by Msiza to have parts of Motau's report deleted or expunged.

R27m in commission for 'middleman'

Motau, whose report is titled The great bank heist, was mandated to investigate the financial misconduct which led to the collapse of VBS. He found that the executives of the bank had looted more than R2bn from the bank.

Motau's latest court papers have revealed that a company belonging to former ANC Youth League Limpopo president Kabelo Matsepe – Moshate Investments – had paid at least R716 000 towards the repayments on Msiza's bond.

Matsepe was identified by Motau as a key middleman between municipal officials and VBS. Matsepe's company was paid R27m in commissions for his facilitation of the investments in VBS.

He allegedly in turn would insure the officials – which included mayors and municipal managers – would get paid, also in return for the cash investments.

"My direct financial interface with the bank [VBS] is a legitimate commercial property loan (not a home loan) which I have prepaid until January 2019. The source of the funding is perfectly legitimate," Msiza's letter reads.

READ: VBS scandal: Danny Msiza heads to court to challenge report

Msiza further bemoans the "gross injustice" he has been subjected to by Motau, arguing he was never given the opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

Motau accused of 'abuse of public power'

"Instead, over a period of nine months I have been subjected to deliberate and selective media leaks in the course of his (Motau's) investigation. Even after all these, he still failed to afford me the opportunity to answer allegations levelled against me."

Msiza expressed his confidence that a court of law would prove his innocence and alluded to "threats by law enforcement".

"Hence my decision to approach the court to seek justice in the midst of outright abuse of public power by advocate Motau," Msiza adds.

Msiza said that over and above his position in the ANC he was "an entrepreneur with a broad corporate portfolio and consequently extensive relations in the corporate sector".

"The misplaced assumption by advocate Motau that these are premised only on VBS will elaborately disproved in a court of law."

Msiza concluded the letter by thanking President Cyril Ramaphosa and the "entire membership of the ANC for the honour and privilege to serve our glorious movement".

Read more on:    vbs  |  polokwane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

BLF threatens to take up arms if IEC deregisters the party over alleged hate speech

2018-12-11 20:23

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Chinese national shot and wounded, cash stolen in Johannesburg
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 14 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 