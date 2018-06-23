 

Urgent application to interdict ANC Limpopo conference struck off the roll

2018-06-23 17:32

Iavan Pijoos

(Gallo Images, file)

(Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has struck an urgent application to halt the ANC Limpopo elective conference off the roll.

"After listening to both parties, the order that I am going to give under the circumstances is that the matter is not urgent and consequently it is struck off the roll with cost," Judge Nana Makhubele ruled late on Saturday afternoon. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu represented the disgruntled party members who applied for an urgent interdict to put the brakes on the elective conference.

This, as the conference some 300km away continued with the second day of proceedings on Saturday.

"These members are saying: 'the harm arose when our beloved NEC [National Executive Committee] failed us and endorsed the non-existent PEC [Provincial Executive Committee]'," Mpofu said. 

Makhubele then questioned the "harm" or "injury" of the conference going ahead. 

Mpofu said it was a threat to democracy. 

"The harm now is that the applicants do not want to join a political party that does not respect its constitution. It is about them now, it is no longer about the conference now," Makhubele said.

Mpofu agreed. 

Earlier, Mpofu said the fault lay with the ANC’s NEC because, during a meeting on June 18, they had allegedly mandated the PEC to run the conference.

This came, said Mpofu, after the terms of the office of the PEC had allegedly expired in February.

Makhubele asked Mpofu if the political affiliation was urgent. 

"All we are saying is please deliver us a lawful conference and do not endorse an unlawful one," he replied.

Makhubele wanted to make sure she understood: "The unlawfulness arises from the fact that the PEC overstayed its welcome and then the NEC instead of dealing with the matter, just endorsed their unlawfulness and mandated them to run this conference."

"Correct," Mpofu replied.

Mpofu said the PEC was, objectively speaking, in "non-existence", and it thus did not matter whether they make good decisions. 

"The point is that there is no PEC as we are standing here. "

Mpofu argued that the PEC could not be extended, adding that the provincial task team (PTT) would take over. 

"If we succeed, the PTT, which will take the place of the dead PEC will oversee the process of branch nomination, branch general meetings, any regional conferences and preparation for provincial. All those things have now been done by the wrong people."

In closing, Mpofu said at no point did the ANC dispute that the terms of office of the PEC had expired. 

Advocate William Mokhari, for the respondents, argued that the matter was not urgent and should be struck from the roll. 

He had also argued that the respondents were given a short time to prepare for the interdict.  

"When they launched the application, they knew the conference starts on the 22 (June). They knew everybody would be there, delegates would be there, delegates to be booked and they come to court on the 23 (Saturday) and say stop the continuation of the conference."

He said it was "quite extraordinary" to seek an interdict to halt a conference that was on its second day. 

"We submit that the applicants have not made up a case of urgency. In a case like this my lady the appropriate manner is to strike the matter off the role."

Read more on:    anc  |  polokwane  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule questions who is funding ANC Limpopo conference court challenge

2018-06-23 17:19

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mixed reactions to new North West premier's age
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 14:22 PM
Road name: International Rugby

Paarl 11:39 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 22 2018-06-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 