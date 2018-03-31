 

Urgent court application following Kraaifontein evictions

2018-03-31 11:25

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Kraaifontein residents evicted, threatened with violence. (Supplied)

Kraaifontein residents evicted, threatened with violence. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An urgent court application is expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Saturday following the eviction of residents in Kraaifontein on Friday.

The application follows after video and photos surfaced showing how residents, including the elderly and young children, were instructed to leave the premises.

In one video, an armed private security guard, surrounded by colleagues who are also armed and wearing riot gear, is heard telling a group of residents in Afrikaans, including young children, that their time is up.
 
“Listen to me, listen to me, your time is up. The phone call that I just received said the time is up.

“I am not going to stand and argue with you, your time is finished. I’m giving you, officially, ten minutes,” he said.

“Where do we go, where do we go with our children?” one woman pleaded with the man.

It is News24’s understanding that the developer, identified as Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium, from the court documents, got an ex-parte application approved in court, with a return date of 20 April.

The occupants were apparently not aware of court proceedings.

A private security company, identified in the papers as Veta Schola Protection Services, proceeded with evictions, allegedly assaulting some of the residents and putting them out on the street.

Video shows scenes of people carrying mattresses and others with their worldly possessions tied up in blankets, walking past armed guards into the night.


One woman, holding up her asthma pump, is heard telling the person videoing that the guards had threatened to shoot them if they did not leave.

“They threatened us, said they are going to shoot and use violence. Now I’m going. Just let me get out of here,” she said.

In an answering affidavit, the developer says that they had never instructed the private security company, nor the sheriff of the court, to evict anyone from their property situated in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

“The essence of our application was to secure and protect our immovable properties which were in the process of being vandalised and damaged due to a labour dispute,”  the responding affidavit reads.

Read more on:    cape town  |  evictions

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Driver stabbed to death after bakkie slams into pedestrians, killing six

2018-03-31 09:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 22:44 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

Hout Bay 22:38 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 30 2018-03-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 