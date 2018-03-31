Urgent court application following Kraaifontein evictions

An urgent court application is expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Saturday following the eviction of residents in Kraaifontein on Friday.

The application follows after video and photos surfaced showing how residents, including the elderly and young children, were instructed to leave the premises.

In one video, an armed private security guard, surrounded by colleagues who are also armed and wearing riot gear, is heard telling a group of residents in Afrikaans, including young children, that their time is up.



“Listen to me, listen to me, your time is up. The phone call that I just received said the time is up.

“I am not going to stand and argue with you, your time is finished. I’m giving you, officially, ten minutes,” he said.

“Where do we go, where do we go with our children?” one woman pleaded with the man.

It is News24’s understanding that the developer, identified as Afhco Calgro M3 Consortium, from the court documents, got an ex-parte application approved in court, with a return date of 20 April.

The occupants were apparently not aware of court proceedings.

A private security company, identified in the papers as Veta Schola Protection Services, proceeded with evictions, allegedly assaulting some of the residents and putting them out on the street.

Video shows scenes of people carrying mattresses and others with their worldly possessions tied up in blankets, walking past armed guards into the night.





One woman, holding up her asthma pump, is heard telling the person videoing that the guards had threatened to shoot them if they did not leave.

“They threatened us, said they are going to shoot and use violence. Now I’m going. Just let me get out of here,” she said.

In an answering affidavit, the developer says that they had never instructed the private security company, nor the sheriff of the court, to evict anyone from their property situated in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein.

“The essence of our application was to secure and protect our immovable properties which were in the process of being vandalised and damaged due to a labour dispute,” the responding affidavit reads.

