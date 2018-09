Lana Marks, an American fashion designer who was born in East London, has been nominated as the US ambassador to South Africa, according to reports.

SABC news reported that Ramaphosa was said to be considering the nomination by the US State Department.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko told News24 on Saturday: "We would not be in a position to confirm the Ambassador nominee until the President has accepted their credentials".

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, said they would comment once the process was completed.

According to her website, she is the designer and CEO of a brand of luxurious handbags crafted from exotic leathers such as crocodile and ostrich, which have been spotted on the arms of celebrities.

She is also a philanthropist and supports charities, including those dedicated to breast cancer, underprivileged children and the arts.

Clarendon High School in East London lists her as an alumni.



She is believed to be based in Palm Beach in Florida with her family.