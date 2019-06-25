US businessman attack: Police probing case as man fights for his life after being hit with a brick during walk to Maboneng

Thomas Mobille is fighting for his life at the Milpark Hospital's ICU in Parktown. (iStock)

Gauteng police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of armed robbery after a gang of assailants robbed and beat up an American investor in the Johannesburg CBD two weeks ago, leaving him with critical head injuries.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that a case of armed robbery and assault had been opened at the Johannesburg Central police station. This comes after police told News24 on Monday that they could not comment on the matter because they were not aware that a case had been opened.

News24 has learnt that the case was initially opened on June 14 at the Rosebank police station, a day after Thomas Mobille was bludgeoned with a brick. The case was later transferred to Johannesburg Central police station.

Mobille, who is a partner at Limiar Capital Management, had travelled to South Africa to meet with the management of listed companies about investing in the country. His company invests in global emerging markets.

He was supposed to return to the US on June 14, but his flight was delayed until the following day due to a technical issue.

According to local businessman Jared Coetzer, Mobille checked out of Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, leaving his baggage with the concierge.

He then took a Gautrain to Park Station and decided to walk to Maboneng.

Mobille was walking down Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, when he was attacked and hit over the head with a brick.

READ: American businessman in critical condition after attack in Joburg city centre

His brother, John Mobille, who arrived in the country on Saturday after hearing the news, confirmed the attack and said several of Mobille's possessions had been taken.

Mobille is currently fighting for his life at the Milpark Hospital's ICU in Parktown.

He was transferred to the private hospital on June 18 from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Coetzer was contacted by one of Mobille's partners in the US about the attack and assisted in transferring Mobille to Milpark after liaising with his family in the US.

"He told me that Mobille had been attacked and was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. He asked me to assist them with transferring Mobille to a private hospital. The man told me that he was informed though Facebook that Mobille had been injured," said Coetzer.

US spokesperson Rob Mearkle said, according to US law, no information regarding US citizens overseas may be released without a Privacy Act waiver.

"Therefore, we can only confirm to you that we are aware of the situation and in contact with relevant parties. In general, US embassies and consulates overseas, including here in South Africa, provide both routine and emergency services to Americans overseas. We serve our fellow citizens during important moments and crises, including births, deaths, natural disasters, arrests, and medical emergencies," Mearkle said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter