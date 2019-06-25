 

US businessman attack: Police probing case as man fights for his life after being hit with a brick during walk to Maboneng

2019-06-25 17:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Thomas Mobille is fighting for his life at the Milpark Hospital's ICU in Parktown. (iStock)

Thomas Mobille is fighting for his life at the Milpark Hospital's ICU in Parktown. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of armed robbery after a gang of assailants robbed and beat up an American investor in the Johannesburg CBD two weeks ago, leaving him with critical head injuries.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed to News24 on Tuesday that a case of armed robbery and assault had been opened at the Johannesburg Central police station. This comes after police told News24 on Monday that they could not comment on the matter because they were not aware that a case had been opened.

News24 has learnt that the case was initially opened on June 14 at the Rosebank police station, a day after Thomas Mobille was bludgeoned with a brick. The case was later transferred to Johannesburg Central police station.

Mobille, who is a partner at Limiar Capital Management, had travelled to South Africa to meet with the management of listed companies about investing in the country. His company invests in global emerging markets.

He was supposed to return to the US on June 14, but his flight was delayed until the following day due to a technical issue.

According to local businessman Jared Coetzer, Mobille checked out of Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, leaving his baggage with the concierge.

He then took a Gautrain to Park Station and decided to walk to Maboneng.

Mobille was walking down Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, when he was attacked and hit over the head with a brick.

READ: American businessman in critical condition after attack in Joburg city centre

His brother, John Mobille, who arrived in the country on Saturday after hearing the news, confirmed the attack and said several of Mobille's possessions had been taken.

Mobille is currently fighting for his life at the Milpark Hospital's ICU in Parktown.

He was transferred to the private hospital on June 18 from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Coetzer was contacted by one of Mobille's partners in the US about the attack and assisted in transferring Mobille to Milpark after liaising with his family in the US.

"He told me that Mobille had been attacked and was admitted at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. He asked me to assist them with transferring Mobille to a private hospital. The man told me that he was informed though Facebook that Mobille had been injured," said Coetzer.

US spokesperson Rob Mearkle said, according to US law, no information regarding US citizens overseas may be released without a Privacy Act waiver.

"Therefore, we can only confirm to you that we are aware of the situation and in contact with relevant parties. In general, US embassies and consulates overseas, including here in South Africa, provide both routine and emergency services to Americans overseas. We serve our fellow citizens during important moments and crises, including births, deaths, natural disasters, arrests, and medical emergencies," Mearkle said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Al-Noor orphanage: Manager's 'very existence in SA based on fraud' - State

2019-06-25 17:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split between two winners 2019-06-24 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 