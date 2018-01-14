 

US Embassy must explain 'shithole' comment, says Dirco

2018-01-14 13:40

Correspondent

US president Donald Trump. (Don Emmert, AFP)

US president Donald Trump. (Don Emmert, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Sunday said it will approach the US Embassy to ask for an explanation on a recent statement by President Donald Trump in which he apparently termed African countries as being "shitholes".

"Dirco will on Monday demarche the Charges de Affaires (the second in charge) of the Embassy… following the recent disturbing comments attributed to President Donald Trump," said spokesman Clayson Monyela in a statement.

To demarche is to take a political step in diplomatic relations.

"Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding," said Monyela.

Trump allegedly made his controversial statement when he met US legislators who came to see him about a bipartisan – meaning it is supported by Democrats and Republicans – bill on immigration, which Trump rejected. He asked why the US had to accept immigrants from "shitholes" like Haiti and Africa. He said he would much rather prefer immigrants from Norway.

After controversy emerged over his apparent comments, Trump later tweeted that: "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used," and in another social media post defended that he: "never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said "take them out"."

On Sunday Monyela said that the department noted the tweet in which he denied making the statements.

"The Department has noted further that President Trump's denial was not categorical, referring only to Haiti and not addressing the entirety of the statement attributed to him."

Monyela affirmed South Africa's alignment with other African countries, saying it supported the statements made about the comment by the African Union and the the Africa group of Ambassadors to the United Nations in New York.

"Africa is united in its affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa [and] the African diaspora," he said.

Previously, South African politicians also expressed their concern over Trump's remarks.

Read: South Africans react to 'shithole' remarks

Addressing the media ahead of the ANC's January 8 statement in East London, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte described Trump's comments as "unfortunate," while DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the comments as  "abhorrent".

Read: ANC, DA take dim view of Trump's 'shithole' comment

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Murdered Limpopo woman's body found on farm

2018-01-14 11:45

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 