A lucky ticket holder in South Carolina hit the $1.6bn (about R22.9bn) jackpot in the US when the numbers for the Mega Millions lottery were announced.

On Tuesday night, the six winning numbers drawn were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and 5 again as the special Mega Ball.

What would you do if you won $1.6bn?

With that type of money, you could buy seven yachts, identical to the superyacht owned by billionaire Paul Allen, which cost him about R2.9bn to build.

READ: Microsoft co-founder's superyacht, with its own submarine dock, sails into Cape Town

Perhaps you could put a dent in Eskom's debt crisis or invest in tickets for the Cape Town birthday bash hosted by social media influencer Nadia Jaftha, which costs R15 000 for a table in the VIP area. In fact, you could buy the club.