US reporter quietly tags 'unidentified leader' Cyril Ramaphosa after SA tweeps lose it

Darlene Superville, the White House reporter for the Associated Press in the US who enraged some South African tweeps for referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa as an "unidentified leader" in a tweet picturing heads of state, has responded to the backlash by composing a new tweet in which she tagged Ramaphosa.

In fact, she went as far as to tag the South African president in a picture in which nothing but his hand is visible, making sure she made up for her blunder on Monday.

Reporting from the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on Sunday, Superville tweeted: "World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @narendramodi @JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader."

She tagged Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, and Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, but somehow could not identify Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa arrived at the summit on Sunday and aims to market South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner during the summit, Fin24 reported.

'Platform'

"The working visit will also provide a platform for Ramaphosa and members of Cabinet to invite global partners to experience South Africa as an investment destination and trade partner and to participate in the country's efforts to secure faster, sustainable and inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment," the Presidency said in a statement.

But Ramaphosa seemingly failed to make an impression on Superville.