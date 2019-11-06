US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Naledi Pandor discuss strengthening bilateral ties

US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo had a "good" call with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, the State Department said on Wednesday.



According to its spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, Pompeo and Pandor discussed strengthening the two country's bilateral relations, enhance collaboration in international organisations and increase trade and investment.

Pompeo described the call with her as a "good" one in a tweet.

He said South Africa was an important partner and the US was committed to advancing common goals, which include economic prosperity and ensuring the sustainability of successful US-supported HIV/Aids programmes.

"The secretary and foreign minister noted the upcoming arrival of US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks who will focus on building mutual economic prosperity and ensuring the sustainability of successful US-supported HIV treatment and prevention programmes that have saved the lives of millions of South Africans," Ortagus said.

rosperity and ensuring the sustainability of successful U.S.-supported HIV treatment and prevention programs, which have saved the lives of millions of South Africans," Ortagus said.

News24 tried to get comment from the Department of International and Cooperation without success.

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba