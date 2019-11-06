US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Naledi Pandor discuss strengthening bilateral ties

US Secretary of State
Michael Richard Pompeo had a "good" call with International Relations
and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, the State Department said on
Wednesday.
According to its
spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, Pompeo and Pandor discussed strengthening the two
country's bilateral relations, enhance collaboration in international organisations
and increase trade and investment.
Pompeo described the
call with her as a "good" one in a tweet.
He said South Africa was
an important partner and the US was committed to advancing common goals,
which include economic prosperity and ensuring the sustainability of
successful US-supported HIV/Aids programmes.
"The secretary
and foreign minister noted the upcoming arrival of US Ambassador to South
Africa Lana Marks who will focus on building mutual economic prosperity and
ensuring the sustainability of successful US-supported HIV treatment and
prevention programmes that have saved the lives of millions of South
Africans," Ortagus said.
News24 tried to get comment from the Department of International and Cooperation
without success.
Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba