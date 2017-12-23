 

UWC hikes fees by 8% for 2018

2017-12-23 19:03

Jan Bornman

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape (UWC) will increase fees by 8% for the 2018 academic year, it said in a statement, adding that grants and gap funding will be available to certain students.

It follows an announcement by the University of Cape Town, which also hiked its fees by  8% for next year.

UWC said the institution remained a fee-paying institution like all other universities in the country.

"New first-year undergraduate South African students from poor and working class households where the combined family income does not exceed R350 000 per annum, will be supported through government grants, administered by NSFAS, for their full cost of study," the university said.

Students coming from households where the combined income is between R350 000 and R600 000 can apply for gap funding to cover the 8% fee increment, it added.

These students would be able to apply for the funding in January.

"Applicants from homes where the combined household income exceeds R600 000 will be expected to pay an upfront payment of R4 290 for non-residents and R4 840 for residents is payable before registration," the university said.

President Jacob Zuma recently announcement that new, first year students would study for free from 2018, however details on the implementation has been scant with National Treasury saying that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will elaborate on it in his Budget speech in February.

