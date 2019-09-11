 

UWC mourns lecturer gunned down in his car, killers still on the loose

Kamva Somdyala

Police mortuary van. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Western Cape police are searching for those believed to be involved in the murder of University of the Western Cape (UWC) lecturer Valentino van de Heyde, who was found shot dead in his car at the beginning of this month.

Van de Heyde, a lecturer in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, was found in a bronze Chevrolet Spark on Imperial Street, in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, on September 1, according to police.

Provincial spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police had arrived at the scene of the shooting at 19:00.

"Upon their arrival, they noticed a bronze Chevrolet Spark parked on the pavement with a body of a 35-year-old man," said Rwexana.

He was found with a bullet wound to the face.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said, while the investigation took place, the university community remained pained by the loss of a "kind and gentle spirit".

"Tino (as he was affectionately called) was a role model. He was highly regarded by his peers in the eLearning arena… The university community will remember him as a kind and gentle spirit, always willing to assist and guide lecturers and students," said Abarder.

The university held a memorial service for Van de Heyde on Tuesday.

