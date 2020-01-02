Uzi, pistol, shotgun recovered, 2 arrested after Cape Town shooting

The police's Anti-Gang Unit arrested two people and seized a haul of firearms and ammunition on Thursday after a shooting on a field in Kensington, Cape Town, a police spokesperson said.

This after the unit arrested two people - aged 18 and 19 - suspected of having been involved in the shooting on a field in 18th Avenue.

The haul included an Uzi 9mm automatic with its serial number filed off, a 9mm Vektor pistol and a shotgun.

The police also seized ammunition.

The suspects will appear in court soon for the illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

"The efforts of the Anti-Gang Unit are commended by the [SA Police Service] management as they continue to prevent loss of life and injury by retrieving illegal firearms and ammunition that contribute to shooting incidents plaguing some Cape Town communities," said Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

