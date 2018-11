Emergency vehicles outside the basement parking at the V&A Waterfront where a fire broke out. (Marelise Van Der Merwe, Fin24)

An electrical fault is suspected to be the cause of a fire that led to the V&A Waterfront being evacuated, emergency services said on Wednesday.

Fire department spokesperson Theo Layne said the blaze broke out just after 18:00 in the basement of the Pick n Pay centre.

"It is an electrical transformer that was alight. The fire is currently contained. Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle still on scene. The cause of the fire was not yet determined."

The Waterfront tweeted that all shoppers had been evacuated and no injuries had been reported.



Emergency services were on the scene.

"The security ushered us out of the mall after the lights went off. We were not told what happened...," a worker at one of the mall shops who did not want to be named told News24.

"This one woman was still shopping. I had to tell her to drop her goods and leave the store. I had to grab her basket," said another worker.