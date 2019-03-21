 

Vaal taxi strike on hold until Friday, to honour Human Rights Day

2019-03-21 18:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

Taxi operators blockaded many routes in the Vaal. (Supplied)

Taxi operators blockaded many routes in the Vaal. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Taxi operators in the Vaal Triangle have suspended their strike for Thursday only to honour and celebrate those who died and others left injured on March 21, 1960 in Sharpeville.

On Wednesday, routes leading in and out of the Vaal were blockaded with various objects including burning tyres and trucks. People were prevented from entering and leaving the place.

Twelve taxi operators affiliated to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) demanded the completion of a taxi rank that has been standing for six years and their local municipality to fix pot holes mushrooming all over the streets of the Vaal.

Santaco regional spokesperson Mbuyiseni Mahlangu said they are respecting Human Rights Day but will continue with the strike on Friday.

Mahlangu said they have met with some of the provincial leadership and they acknowledged that they were fighting for a good cause.

He continued that they were waiting for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to come and address them. If he failed to do so, the Vaal would resume its lockdown from Friday onward.

'We are respecting this day'

"We are human beings. Human Rights Day is an important day for us as residents of the Vaal. We are respecting this day and remembering those who died and [got] injured on March 21 1960.

"However, we have our members who were arrested for nothing and we are pleading with government to release them. All we are demanding as taxi operators is for government to treat us fairly as South Africans. Our members didn't damage any property.

"Some of our arrested members were assaulted by Amaberethe (Tactical Response Team) during their arrests. Some of our taxis were damaged by Amaberethe," he said.

Mahlangu claimed that none of their members were guilty of any wrong doing as police had claimed.

"We have witnessed some people who are not involved in the taxi industry damaging properties and we reprimanded them. We need infrastructure to operate smoothly and can't allow our members to damage the same infrastructure that we are fighting for," he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested more than 50 taxi operators for allegedly barricading roads and pelting motor vehicles with stones.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the situation remains calm and promised that police would continue patrolling the Vaal.

Masondo said the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of public violence. He encouraged taxi operators who claimed to have been allegedly assaulted by police, as well as those whom their vehicles were allegedly damaged by police to open cases.

Read more on:    santaco  |  human rights day  |  johannesburg
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We will be back for Bosasa': Liquidators ready to take company keys back after High Court admits it may have erred in its judgment

2019-03-21 17:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
JUSTICE DENIED: A News24 podcast series on the human cost of wrongful convictions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 18:15 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Southfield 18:14 PM
Road name: M5

More traffic reports
6 jackpot winners in two days! Daily Lotto keeps giving 2019-03-20 22:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 