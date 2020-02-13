Valentine's Day weather | Sun-kissed day for love birds on Friday

A hot Friday is expected this Valentine's Day as the weekend kicks off, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and western interior of the Northern Cape, as well as the Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy at first with morning fog over the escarpment and Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south western parts.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

For the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated thunderstorms from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Weather conditions for the Western Cape will be cloudy in the west at first where morning fog is expected, otherwise partly and cool to warm, but fine and hot over the interior. It will become cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south -easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly by afternoon, but light north-easterly west of Cape St Francis.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the interior with isolated thundershowers along the eastern escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

